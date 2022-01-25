CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 70.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for about 2.0% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $67.59. 28,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 116.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

