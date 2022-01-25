Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report sales of $50.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.45 billion and the highest is $51.68 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $44.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $217.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.33 billion to $220.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $233.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $231.14 billion to $239.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Amundi purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 774.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 475,044 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,960,000 after purchasing an additional 420,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $14.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $474.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,948. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $210.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $536.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

