Cowen AND Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 250.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,926 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 11.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 219,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

IPOF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,951. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.