Cowen AND Company LLC Buys New Shares in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 139,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Executive Network Partnering as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the second quarter valued at $104,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 21.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 73.7% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENPC remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,854. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.82. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

