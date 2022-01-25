Cowen AND Company LLC Increases Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,525,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,879 shares during the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.2% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 53,518 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Knott David M boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 304,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 32,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,999. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $329.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.08. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

