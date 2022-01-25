Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,992 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Crane were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 215.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CR opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

