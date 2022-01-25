Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

NYSE CR traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $103.58. 3,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,778. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average of $98.84. Crane has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several research firms recently commented on CR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crane stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

