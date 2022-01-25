Creative Planning Acquires 12,107 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

