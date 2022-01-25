Creative Planning Acquires 1,978 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in TC Energy by 58.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in TC Energy by 428.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.6986 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.