Creative Planning Acquires 2,720 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,152,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,403,000 after buying an additional 363,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 19.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 265,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 42,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 31.3% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PBA opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.83, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -820.80%.

PBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

