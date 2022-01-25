Creative Planning Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,550.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $82,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.86.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.