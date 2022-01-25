Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) PT Raised to €17.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($18.18) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRARY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target (down from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.61) to €15.90 ($18.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.21.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.36 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
