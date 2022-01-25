Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) PT Raised to €17.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($18.18) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRARY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target (down from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.61) to €15.90 ($18.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.36 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

