Credit Suisse AG Sells 21,520 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,520 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $291,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.70.

Shares of SPGI traded down $11.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $406.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,252. The stock has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $457.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.