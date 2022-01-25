Credit Suisse Group Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $30.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PTON. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus cut Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.90. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $166.57.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $175,138.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,801 shares of company stock worth $2,198,461. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

