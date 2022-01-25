Credit Suisse Group Lowers Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of HVRRF stock opened at $182.75 on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $162.74 and a 52-week high of $203.15.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.