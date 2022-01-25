Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 261,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,476,064 shares.The stock last traded at $8.85 and had previously closed at $9.24.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.53.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (NYSE:CS)
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
