Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 261,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,476,064 shares.The stock last traded at $8.85 and had previously closed at $9.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.