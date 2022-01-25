Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 438 ($5.91) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRST. Berenberg Bank upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 410 ($5.53) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.80) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.21) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.21) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.26) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 412.80 ($5.57).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of CRST stock traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 304.60 ($4.11). 284,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,416. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 302 ($4.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £782.58 million and a P/E ratio of 13.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 349.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 380.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

In other news, insider David Arnold purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.70) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($14,085.27).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.