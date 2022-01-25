CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $153.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, reaching $62.54. 2,286,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,527. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.11. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.