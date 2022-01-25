Croda International (LON:CRDA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 9,300 ($125.47) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.82) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.82) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,537.50 ($115.18).

CRDA stock opened at GBX 7,704 ($103.94) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,655.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,020.42. The company has a market capitalization of £10.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Croda International has a 12 month low of GBX 6,032 ($81.38) and a 12 month high of £105.05 ($141.73).

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £100.99 ($136.25), for a total transaction of £201,980 ($272,504.05).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

