CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Announces Earnings Results

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFB. TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,790 in the last 90 days. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.