CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Issues Earnings Results

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $787.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.35. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $68,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.