Crown (CRW) Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $983,838.69 and $693.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,360.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.09 or 0.00781815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.00243768 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024054 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004167 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,938,536 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.