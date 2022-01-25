CryptoBlades Market Cap Tops $4.91 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and $711,225.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for $5.95 or 0.00016240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00050260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,412.83 or 0.06581254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00054812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,650.27 or 0.99967660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00049115 BTC.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 824,838 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

