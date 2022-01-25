CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.82. CSG Systems International posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $246.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CSGS traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

