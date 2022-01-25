CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $25.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.98.

CSX stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02. CSX has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

