Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 67.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 69,713 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 59,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. 63,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,565. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

