Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,429 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 1.4% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

