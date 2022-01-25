Cubic Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLX. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 47,720.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Deluxe by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,110,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,436 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Deluxe by 172.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 242,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deluxe by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,669,000 after acquiring an additional 198,025 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Deluxe by 46.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 338,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 107,908 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLX stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.07. 541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,119. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Deluxe had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

