Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up about 1.0% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,439,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,594,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,536 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,981,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,819,000 after acquiring an additional 991,111 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after acquiring an additional 927,297 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 264,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,217,150. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

