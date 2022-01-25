Cubic Asset Management LLC Takes Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of H&R Block at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,105,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,948,000 after purchasing an additional 149,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in H&R Block by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,816,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,303,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 63.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,930,000 after purchasing an additional 811,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in H&R Block by 7.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,889,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,240,000 after purchasing an additional 122,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

HRB traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,369. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

