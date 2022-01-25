Cubic Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.02. The company had a trading volume of 519,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,136,098. The stock has a market cap of $304.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.98.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

