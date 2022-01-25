CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of CureVac from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CureVac presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $18.22 on Friday. CureVac has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CureVac by 910,987.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CureVac by 5,379.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 468,027 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CureVac by 441.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 342,415 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth $11,396,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth $10,656,000.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

