Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

