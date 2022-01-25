CVB Financial (CVBF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect CVB Financial to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.48. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CVB Financial by 56.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth about $265,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.