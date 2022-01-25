CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 73.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

