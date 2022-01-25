CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $64,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $75,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $79,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $115,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $286.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.39. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CTMX. Barclays raised CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

