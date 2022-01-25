Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to announce sales of $7.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.06 billion and the lowest is $7.65 billion. Danaher reported sales of $6.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $29.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.95 billion to $29.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $30.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.55 billion to $31.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.07.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,776,000 after acquiring an additional 270,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after purchasing an additional 86,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Danaher by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,769,267,000 after purchasing an additional 419,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $276.86 on Tuesday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $197.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.62 and a 200 day moving average of $308.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.