Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report $2.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.59 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $9.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.13 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. Wedbush cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

NYSE:DRI opened at $136.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.97. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.89 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,063,499,000 after acquiring an additional 197,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,675,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

