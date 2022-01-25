Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) Head-To-Head Contrast

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get FAT Brands alerts:

This table compares FAT Brands and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands N/A N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 2.43% 12.97% 1.11%

This table compares FAT Brands and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $18.12 million 9.62 -$14.86 million N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $436.51 million 3.93 -$206.97 million $0.49 72.24

FAT Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FAT Brands and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1 2 7 1 2.73

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus price target of $50.30, suggesting a potential upside of 42.09%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats FAT Brands on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc. is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses. FAT Brands Inc. is based in Los Angeles, CA.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.