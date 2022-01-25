Davis Selected Advisers Buys 3,540 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $96.69. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

