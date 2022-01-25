Davis Selected Advisers Lowers Holdings in China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its position in China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,510,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,061 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 5.01% of China Index worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Index by 538.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 168,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIH opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. China Index Holdings Limited has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.59.

China Index Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate information and analytics service platform. Its services span across data, analytics, promotion, and listing services. The company was founded by Tian Quan Mo on August 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

