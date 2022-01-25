DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after acquiring an additional 510,106 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,981,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,555,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 231,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

