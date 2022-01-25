Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $425.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $395.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $417.82.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE opened at $364.03 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $278.95 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Deere & Company by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.