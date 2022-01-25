Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

DKL traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 63,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,644. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.11. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.84.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.62% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $189.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

