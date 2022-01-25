Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target Raised to GBX 247

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 244 ($3.29) to GBX 247 ($3.33) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.18) to GBX 295 ($3.98) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 331.40 ($4.47).

Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 156.13 ($2.11) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 228.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of GBX 146.85 ($1.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 396.80 ($5.35).

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 694,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.75), for a total value of £1,929,967.74 ($2,603,842.07). Insiders sold a total of 772,814 shares of company stock worth $208,396,655 over the last quarter.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

