Denali Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.85) Per Share (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.85) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.91).

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $34.76 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.30 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,425 shares of company stock worth $3,900,471 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,056,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,515,000 after buying an additional 46,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,444,000 after purchasing an additional 524,796 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after purchasing an additional 959,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,017,000 after purchasing an additional 303,793 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,982,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

