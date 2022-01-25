Denbury Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.00 Per Share (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Denbury in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.98.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.64.

Shares of DEN opened at $70.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.84. Denbury has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth about $212,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

