Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.30 Million Position in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Aligos Therapeutics were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after buying an additional 388,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGS stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $132.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Aligos Therapeutics from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

