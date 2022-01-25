Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,826 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Inogen were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 24.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.35. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $710.13 million, a PE ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

