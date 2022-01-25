Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNR. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $536,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 1,137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $51,122,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $1,041,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNR opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of -2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.51.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNR. Cowen started coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Burning Rock Biotech Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

